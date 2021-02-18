MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In one of its first post-Carnival votes, the Mobile City Council Wednesday adopted an ordinance regulating the operation of food trucks.
The entire ordinance may be read here, but these are a few specifics of note:
• Food trucks must locate at least 150 feet away from the seating area of a restaurant located in a permanent building.
• Operators must contain and collect all trash generated by the food truck sales.
• Loud speakers, sound amplifiers, music devices, etc. may not be used.
• The noise from generators may not exceed sixty-five (65)dbA.
• In the Downtown area, food trucks may operate during the same hours as bars and restaurants. Elsewhere in the city, they may operate in the public right-of-way between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.
