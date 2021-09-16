CREOLA, Ala. (WALA) – Operating at a third of its authorized capacity and having trouble filling open positions, the Creola Police Department has been relying on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for help covering emergency calls.

Leaders in the northern Mobile County town hope that will change soon.

Police Chief Frank Hammond said recruiting in an era of heightened scrutiny is tough – especially for a small municipality that can’t match the pay of bigger departments.

“People don’t want to be police officers,” he said. “There’s not enough money, and everybody’s got their cameras, you know, and it’s just – it’s tough, you know, finding the right people.”

Although the force has an authorized strength of nine officers in addition to the chief, it has been operating with just three. The department in May lost one officer, Gary Lynn Davis, after a grand jury indicted him on charges of assaulting an inmate. Hammond said others have left for better-paying jobs at other agencies.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office has been responding to calls in Creola for about a month and a half between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Sheriff’s Capt. Paul Burch said his department has had to respond to only about 17 or 18 calls in Creola since July. He said deputies also patrol there when the can, but he added the Sheriff’s Office is stretched thin, as well. It is down 18 deputies out of an authorized force of 175. And that does not even include a deficit of more than 40 corrections officers at the jail.

“I think law enforcement as a whole, you know, we’ve had a lot of retirements around the country,” he said. “People resign, especially the younger ones whose family just don’t want them in law enforcement any longer.”

Hammond said the topic inevitably comes up whenever he attends a police chiefs conference.

“All departments in the state of Alabama right now are having problems,” he said.

Burch said the Sheriff’s Office has picked up shifts for personnel-strapped departments across the county from time to time. Several months ago, he said, deputies assisted Mount Vernon when it got hit by a pair of sudden departures.

Hammond said his department should be able to start patrolling around the clock again within 30 days. He said the department has a newly hired officer at the police academy, plans to send another one to the academy after that and soon will welcome two new hires with previous law enforcement experience.

But hiring remains a constant challenge, the chief said.

“I’ve hired people, and they’ve never even showed up for work to start the process,” he said. “And in the past, you know, we’ve spent considerable amounts of money, you know, and they’d come back to the police academy and as soon as they get back, they’d find another place that pays more and they’re ready to go.”

Creola Mayor Don Nelson said the Town Council recently approved pay hikes, upping the starting entry-level salary from about $14 an hour to $17.70. That’s almost $37,000 a year.

“It was significant,” he said. “So it’s comparable to Citronelle, Satsuma and the surrounding cities. … That will definitely help recruit when you’re on the same level playing field.”

Hammond said years ago, it wasn’t unheard of for officers to stay with Creola until they retired.

Nelson said in addition to the new pay scale, the council took steps to promote that kind of loyalty again. He said restructuring at the department will create supervisor positions – a corporal, sergeant and lieutenant. He said he hopes that helps improve retention and reduces turnover.

“What that will do is give an officer a career path that he stays with the city,” he said.

Nelson said improving police pay has been a focus of his year-old administration. He added that the the council will vote next week on bonuses for all city workers, using federal COVID money – $5,000 for people employed for at least a year and $2,500 for those with less tenure.