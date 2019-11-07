FOX10 News is learning about the passing of a Forest Hill Elementary student.
Funeral arrangements have been made for 10-year-old Destinee Lee. Destinee lost her battle with third stage brain cancer Friday, November 1.
Destinee will be laid to rest Saturday November 9 at the Sunlight District Auditorium in Prichard at 11 a.m.
Her family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for her funeral. Click here to access the page if you would like to help.
