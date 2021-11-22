Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- This week marks the beginning of Alabama’s biggest college rivalry, the long-awaited Iron Bowl. Tonight in Mobile, former players from T-Town and the Plains partnered up for a greater cause--raising money for underprivileged youth.

A room full of Iron Bowl legends prepared to auction off signed footballs, jerseys, and helmets.

The event was hosted by the Palmer Williams Group, which focuses on helping disadvantaged youth across the state.

Founders said tonight was about getting kids off the streets.

"With the crime, the gang activity, and all the gun violence, we have to have programs in place to try and change some of the atmosphere these children are getting themselves involved in," said Sherman Williams, former University of Alabama player and president of the Palmer Williams Group.

Another former UA player agreed.

"We've got to find a way to bring them back in, to keep them out of so much trouble, and this is one way,” said Antonio Langham, former UA and Cleveland Browns player.

Proceeds go toward several ways to help youth, including funding athletic camps.

With this being the 5th year of the gala, coordinators aimed to raise a staggering $200,000.

Coming right before Iron Bowl weekend, these football superstars are ready to cheer on their alma mater.

"Since this is iron bowl weekend, I know I’ll have to take a couple jabs today, but I’ll jab back, and hopefully my auburn tigers do themselves justice Saturday and come out with a victory,” said Aundray Bruce, former Auburn University and NFL player.

To volunteer or donate to the Palmer Williams Group, visit this link.