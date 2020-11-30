MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A former Alabama linebacker is accused of driving while intoxicated and leading Mobile Police on a high-speed chase.
Officers said they spotted Ralph Staten, who played for the Crimson Tide in the mid-90s, speeding and running stop signs near Government Street and Claiborne Street around 4:45 a.m. on Friday, November 27.
Police said Staten, 45, refused to stop and led an officer on a short chase. It ended when Staten pulled over and surrendered, investigators said.
According to the officer, Staten appeared intoxicated when he got out of the car. He was taken to jail on charges of attempting to elude police, reckless driving, and driving under the influence.
Mobile Police said when he arrived at Metro Jail, intake officers found Staten was carrying a small bag of marijuana. Charges of marijuana possession and promoting prison contraband were added.
During his senior year at Alabama, Staten was selected to the 1996 All-SEC team at linebacker. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 1997 and spent two years playing in the NFL.
