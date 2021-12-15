MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a former American Idol contestant is responsible for a shooting at a recording studio this weekend.

According to investigators, Leroy Wells was recording music at Kingdom Enterprises on Three Notch Road Sunday night when the victims showed up at the studio. Police said Wells opened fire, hitting two men while they were still standing outside of the location.

The victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles and treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

Wells surrendered to jail late Wednesday night.

Wells gained fame in 2005 when he tried out for American Idol. He didn't make it to the next round but was remembered for having an entertaining audition with his signature "Can you dig it?" exclamation. When his appearance aired on FOX, Wells was in Mobile County Metro Jail after police accused him of shooting a man in Tillman's Corner.

Later that same year he was charged with attempted murder. Police alleged he shot a man outside a Grand Bay convenience store in 2004.

Before he went to trial, Wells pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault.

Wells made another appearance in American Idol in 2014 and ran into more legal trouble later that year. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegal possession of a firearm.