MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Police accused former Auburn University player Jason Smith Sr. of criminal behavior at Providence Hospital but have resisted defense efforts to obtain footage from the officer’s body camera.
A judge on Tuesday postponed a trial to give the defense and prosecutor more time to hash out the dispute over the footage.
“Body cams are very important,” defense attorney William “Jay” Casey told reporters outside the courtroom. “There are many people found completely innocent when the body cams come up.”
Smith, who starred at McGill-Toolen High School before going on to play for Auburn, might be best known for a dazzling, ball-tipping touchdown catch he made during the 2015 Iron Bowl. He stands accused of third-degree trespassing and failure to obey a police officer. The charges arose from an incident at the hospital in November 2018 when he was visiting his father, who was battling kidney failure.
Casey said his client was concerned that the hospital was not doing enough to help his father. But he said Smith did not hurt or threaten anyone. He said his client could not leave because he was broken down.
The factual dispute could be cleared up by surveillance video, Casey said. But he added that the hospital told him it lost its footage. And the city so far has refused to give him the body cam footage from Officer Tiffany Monte.
A city prosecutor on Monday filed a last-minute objection to Casey’s subpoena, arguing that Casey failed to follow the property procedure.
On Tuesday, Mobile Municipal Judge Carvin Adams agreed to postpone a non-jury trial that was scheduled to give Casey time to refile his subpoena. The city then will have 14 days to respond. The judge set the new trial date for Feb. 18.
Casey says it is telling that prosecutors have fought the subpoena.
“If you have evidence that proves your case, why wouldn’t you produce that evidence?” he said. “If it is abundantly clear that the suspect has done something inappropriate, you produce the evidence that shows it – case over.”
Smith, who starred at McGill-Toolen High School in Mobile and has played in various professional leagues, said he still dreams of a shot at the NFL. For now, he works as a personal trainer in Miami. He said he did nothing wrong.
“I just would like for everybody to know the truth, that I’m not what they make me seem to be,” he said.
Smith, 24, likened his legal fight to adversity he experienced on the gridiron.
“I mean, it definitely prepared me for a situation like this,” he said.
Smith’s father, who survived the hospital scare but still faces serious kidney-related health problems, appeared in court to support his son.
“We’re all about family … and we’re all about treating people fairly,” he said.
Regardless of how the case plays out, Smith Sr. said, he is proud of his son.
“He’s becoming a young man before me, and he’s standing up for what he believes in,” he said.
Casey, meanwhile, called on the Alabama Legislature to pass a law making it easier for attorneys and the public to get access to police surveillance footage.
“Body cams should be mandatory, and I think we need to pass a law in Alabama where the body cams are always preserved and are always presented to the court,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.