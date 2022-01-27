MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The head of the Reese’s Senior Bowl went on FOX10 News on Wednesday to try to clear up a brewing controversy over the Azalea Trail Maids, but a day later, questions remain.

Executive Director Jim Nagy said the Trail Maids will participate in the players’ welcoming party, a downtown parade and will greet fans at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

But last Wednesday night, the Senior Bowl released a statement indicating that the Trail Maids will not be on the field during the game on Feb. 5. The bowl leadership cited the dimensions of the University of South Alabama stadium, where the game relocated from its previous home at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

“The smaller sideline areas of the new stadium don’t allow for adequate space for the Maids to safely stand on the sideline for the entire duration of the four-hour game,” the statement reads.

Although not officially said, some have speculated the issue is the colorful period dresses that the Maids wear.

Former Trail Maids told FOX10 News they are disappointed in the way this has developed.

“I do believe that the girls should be able to wear their dresses, just because I feel like the dress is so representative of every girl’s personality,” said Smith Stein, a McGill-Toolen graduate who was a Trail Maid last year. “And every dress is tailored exactly to that girl’s individuality and shows how unique she is.”

COVID-19 ruined Stein’s change to participate in last year’s Senior Bowl.

“Even though I didn’t, I still want the girls after me to have the opportunity to be able to participate in that,” she said.

Deborah Tillman, who served for years at the chief assistant district attorney in Mobile County, was a Trail Maid from Baker High School back in 1981. She said the Trail Maids are a diverse group of girls who must go through a rigorous process to be selected for one of the 50 spots.

She said she still recalls walking out on the field for the Senior Bowl – she remembers it being quite cold.

“That was a great event,” she said. “You know, we sat there in Ladd Stadium. We were on the field at Ladd Stadium. We greeted the players are they came in. That was a very, very busy week.”

Tilman said went to many local events with he Trail Maids, as well as the Easter parade at Disney World and Fourth of July festivities in Washington, D.C.

“I just hate that it has come to this with the Azalea Trail Maids,” she said. “I mean, the Azalea Trail Maids – these young ladies – are the best of the best from Mobile County. From all the schools in Mobile County, they are the best of the best.”

Said Stein: “Past and present Trail Maids are willing to stick up for themselves and stand up for what they believe in.”

It remains unclear whether the Trail Maids will be able to stay in the stadium after the game starts. The Senior Bowl is still working out those logistics, said bowl spokeswoman Molly Middleton.

Board Chairwoman Christina Hickman steered clear of any confrontation, telling FOX10 News in a statement, “We are excited to participate in this year’s Senior Bowl activities and look forward to continuing our relationship with them.”