The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will honor the longtime bat boy for the Mobile BayBears on Saturday, August 8.
The Southern League Hall of Fame selected Wade Vadakin as part of the Class of 2020. Vadakin was bat boy for the Baybears from 1997 through the team's final season in 2019. For 2020 and beyond, he was signed to continue doing what he loves with the Blue Wahoos in Pensacola.
Vadakin will receive his Hall of Fame plaque during the Blue Wahoos Summer Spectacular, an event that also includes a screening of The Sandlot and a fireworks show.
Along with Vadakin, the Class of 2020 includes manager Sparky Anderson, Seattle Mariners star third baseman Edgar Martinez, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, and the first female general manager in professional baseball Frances Crockett Ringley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.