MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A former corrections officer was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison for conspiracy to commit bribery, according to U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama.

According to court documents, Lakerdra Shanta Snowden, 31, of Monroeville, was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds, providing contraband to a federal prisoner, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

The charges, investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, stem from Snowden’s abuse of her position as a corrections officer at the Escambia County Detention Center (ECDC) in Brewton. Authorities said Snowden smuggled prohibited items into the jail and did other corrupt things on behalf of a federal detainee housed there. In exchange, Snowden received cash payments from the detainee totaling more than $5,000.

On July 20, 2021, Snowden pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery. In connection with her guilty plea, Snowden admitted that she knowingly conspired with the detainee and others to commit federal-funds bribery, and that the purpose of the bribery conspiracy was for her to enrich herself by abusing her official position to bring contraband into the jail, which she would then provide to the detainee in exchange for money. The contraband included money, phones and K2 spice paper.

U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose ordered Snowden to serve two years of supervised release after her release from prison and to pay $100 in special assessments.