CREOLA, Ala. (WALA) -- Charges have been upgraded against a former Creola police officer accused of beating an inmate in the city jail.

Gary Davis is now charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault following a grand jury indictment.

In May, Davis was arrested and charged with two counts of assault.

The alleged incident occurred on April 21. Investigators said Davis choked the inmate with a rope, hit him, kicked him, and knocked him down.