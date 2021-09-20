CREOLA, Ala. (WALA) -- Charges have been upgraded against a former Creola police officer accused of beating an inmate in the city jail.
Gary Davis is now charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault following a grand jury indictment.
In May, Davis was arrested and charged with two counts of assault.
The alleged incident occurred on April 21. Investigators said Davis choked the inmate with a rope, hit him, kicked him, and knocked him down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.