MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- For three years, Jerry Garner lit up the field as a tight end on the Davidson football team, but come his senior year his coaches had a new challenge for him.

“I had never played linebacker before so when he moved me over it was a new task for me,” said Jerry Garner.

A task that he was more than ready for.

“I love defense. You know I like hitting people,” added Garner.

On defense, Garner helped Davidson finish 9-1 his senior season. Getting them to the playoffs for the first time in three years. Then it was off to Mississippi Valley State where then linebackers coach Jeff Sawyer sold him on becoming a Delta Devil.

“He looks out for his players from Mobile because he’s from the area. That’s really what made me go there. I felt like I was wanted. I felt like I was needed,” said Garner.

Garner wasted no time making an impact. Six games into his freshman year he made his first start and led the team in tackles. On his way to winning MVSU Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“When you get that first one. When you get that first recognition from what you’ve left on the field and people recognizing it just means a lot,” says Garner.

After finishing with multiple All-SWAC team appearances garner now turns his attention to the NFL which for him, means a trip back to where it all started.

“That’s major. The first-ever from Mobile, the first-ever HBCU combine. That means a lot," added Garner. "I feel like that’s a major accomplishment in my life.”

This weekend he’ll go for another accomplishment when he and 39 other HBCU players take the field for the first-ever HBCU combine. He says it will mean a lot not just to him, but to other players in the future.

“I feel like me going through that is going to inspire some guys behind me, some young men behind me. That whatever you’re going through whatever it may look like you can still make it. Keep pushing, keep going. Whatever God got is for you,” said Garner.