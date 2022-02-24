MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The former daycare worker who left a five-year-old in a hot van for several hours then dumped his body learned her sentence on Thursday.

A judge gave Valarie Patterson the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the death of Kamden Johnson. Patterson pleaded guilty to manslaughter in November.

Johnson was found dead on Demetropolis Road on the afternoon of August 21, 2017. A group of children discovered the body as they walked home after school.

Johnson was last seen by family members when they dropped him off at Community Nursery and Preschool on Hillcrest Road. The child never made it to school that day.

Investigators believe Patterson mistakenly left Johnson in the daycare van on the last morning of his life. When she went to pick children up from school that afternoon, she found his Johnson dead inside and decided to dump his body on the side of the road, detectives said.