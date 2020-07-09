MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Second chances don't come often, but Rodderick Williams, Deljuan Thomas, and Darrius Williams will tell you a one-time opportunity from Mobile Police saved their lives.
"I want to say thank you... I'll never forget it. I won't take it for granted. I really appreciate it," said Rodderick.
"It gave me back hope. I just want to thank the program for giving me another chance," said Thomas.
"Without this program -- I'd probably be in jail or dead," said Darrius.
All three were known drug offenders to MPD -- each was given the opportunity to participate in the "Second Chance Or Else" program -- also known as SCORE. Part of the requirements is they were all non-violent offenders.
"They're held accountable. They will not be successful unless they decide they want to be successful in the program. If they're not trying to be successful in the program -- they're no longer in the program and they face those offenses that they've committed," explained Commander Curtis Graves, Mobile Police.
In the last year and a half they've all turned things around. All have jobs. Rodderick Williams is now a welding instructor.
"In a year and a half I've built me a new career and I'm just like wow! It feels awesome. It's a blessing," said Rodderick.
Fighting back tears, his family couldn't be prouder.
"This program not only saved him -- it saved our marriage. So for that I will forever be grateful," said Rodderick's wife.
Now on the other side of the table -- they're the example for three newcomers to the program of how to get on the right track and never look back.
"It's solely up to you. A lot of support and a lot of praying goes a long way," said Rodderick.
A fourth young man who completed the program -- couldn't make it because he had to work. Meanwhile, the City of Mobile has experienced a 50 percent reduction in drug-related repeat offenders among the graduates of the score program over the last five years.
Through collaboration with the U.S. Attorney's Office and Mobile County Health Department, along with the support and guidance of community leaders and judges, the Mobile Police Department's SCORE program will continue as a drug market intervention program that strategically focuses on closing down illegal open-air drug markets and restoring the community.
