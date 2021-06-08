Two suspected arsonists target Mobile Walmart stores just 24 hours apart MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Investigators in Mobile are now looking for two different people accused of very similar crimes, setting fires inside of…

MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Almost two weeks, two states and four stores later, local and federal investigators are still trying to identify the people setting fires inside Walmarts.

The FBI said all the crimes are connected, but who is doing it and why is a big mystery! The FBI has released pictures of at least seven different suspects.

Tim white a former FBI Special Agent said, "This is really unusual. I've never seen it in my career where somebody would do something like this. It doesn't seem to be for economic gain or personal gain. So there's really something odd that they want."

A quick google search turns up dozens of arson attacks at Walmarts across the United States, but most cases seem to be committed by lone wolves.

White, with 27 years in the FBI under his belt, called these local cases very bizarre and said it's likely an organized, out of town group with a message they want to send, but what that message is, is still a mystery.

"The really weird thing is that they're setting fires in the back of the place and then escaping, and so far, to my knowledge, no one has been hurt. If somebody really did intend on taking the place down with an arson attack, it would be done differently than what this is, so this is again a tactic to gain attention," said White.

White said the fact that the suspects are targeting Walmarts close to the interstate helps them elude authorities easier. He also said the FBI is likely getting help from the ATF to solve the case.

Some incentive to help them catch the people responsible. The FBI offered $2500 and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers with a $7500 reward.

Lori Massey with the Gulf Coast Crimestoppers said, "If they just know one of these individuals and let law enforcement do the rest, do their magic, we feel confident it will lead to the rest of the individuals."

A bit of good news. The Rangeline Road Walmart will reopen Friday at 6am.