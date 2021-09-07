MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department said workers inside the former federal courthouse building on Royal Street were evacuated Tuesday morning and a portion of Royal Street closed because of a suspicious truck.
The building and the street were reopened after the all clear was eventually given, police said.
Police said officers investigated an abandoned truck, found nothing inside, and then it was towed from the scene.
