FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- He was convicted of bribery and obstruction of justice -- and served five years in federal prison before being released in 2017. Now former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman is back in the spotlight.
Siegelman released a new book on Tuesday entitled "Stealing Our Democracy: How the Assassination of a Governor Threatens Our Nation." He was at Fairhope's Page & Palette for a book signing Thursday night.
Siegelman says he started writing the book in 2006 after his conviction. After a lot of fine-tuning he narrowed it down to less than 300 pages -- to expose what he calls "the corruption of a politicized judicial system."
The memoir draws from his rise to governor to his fall as a federal inmate -- following his conviction, where he was stripped of his personal freedom. He says if it can happen to him -- it can happen to anyone.
"It's not about defending what happened to me... I do tell that story, but the book is about saving our democracy... We have got to put an end to the abuse of power -- whether it be by police, prosecutors, or by presidents... And we see all of that going on in the United States today," said Siegelman.
Fairhope resident Sonya Bennett got her copy and believes the message is more relevant today than when the governor started writing it.
"His timing is perfect! Because that verse 'We shall overcome' -- this nation is going to overcome the injustice, the cruelty, the discrimination, the hatred, and the poverty," said Bennett.
Siegelman hopes to take this message before Congress as a blueprint on how to begin changing the system.
"150 people on death row have been exonerated because of prosecutorial misconduct. There's a way to prevent that from happening and my book explores those ways. If they can do this to a sitting governor, who has the resources to fight back... Think about how easy it is for the government to get the unemployed housewife or mechanic, or autoworker," said Siegelman.
The next stop on his book tour is Birmingham, then on to Huntsville.
