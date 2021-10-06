MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police Assistant Chief Roy Hodge, who recently served as interim police chief, has resigned from the force.

Hodge was among the six candidates nominated for the top job, but Major Paul Prine was selected for the position by Mayor Stimpson.

Hodge had been on the force since 1986 following his graduation from Murphy High School. He then worked his way through the ranks to become assistant chief.