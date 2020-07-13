MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Former Mobile County School Board commissioner and pastor Fleet L. Belle died over the weekend at Springhill Medical Center, a family member confirmed for FOX10 News.
He was 69.
Visitation is set for 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Rock of Faith Missionary Baptist Church at 1105 South Ann St. in Mobile. A second visitation will be held the following morning, from 8 until 10.
The funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Rock of Faith, with internment to follow at Pine Crest Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.