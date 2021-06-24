MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – A Mobile County woman is in trouble with the law, accused of stealing money while she was a teacher at Taylor White Elementary School.
Amanda Brown Hall was booked into Metro Jail on Wednesday facing two ethics violation charges. Bond was set at $5,000 for each charge. Records show she bonded out about two hours later.
Hall was indicted by a Mobile County Grand Jury in May. The DA's office said the investigation started in 2019.
According to the indictment, “Hall withheld, converted, and/or misappropriated monies, cash, currency and/or funds which was collected for a school field trip(s).”
It is unclear how much money Hall is accused of stealing or if she has an attorney.
