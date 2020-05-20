MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mark Hearn, a former Mobile Police Department sergeant, was arrested and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on Wednesday on two charges.
Hearn, 52, is charged with third-degree theft of property, which is a felony, and use of office for personal gain, according to records at Metro Jail.
Jail records show Hearn turned himself in.
Hearn was released after posting bond.
He had been promoted from corporal to sergeant in March 2019.
