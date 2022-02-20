Ron Davis, the former mayor of Prichard, passed away Sunday evening.

His daughter wrote that Davis died at a hospital in Birmingham.

Davis served as mayor for eight years between 2004 and 2012.

The city released the following statement:



During this time of our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy and benevolence, in which words cannot describe how sorry we are in the passing of our friend, and Former Mayor of Prichard, Ron Davis. Our love goes out to the entire family, because we know dealing with any loss is never easy.

May God be with the family of Ron Davis in this very sad time, and as a collective body representing the people of Prichard, Alabama, we are praying for his family and friends, and will keep them in our thoughts during this time.

May God grant the family the strength to bear this loss, and may he continue to bless the family and keep them in his care.

Mayor Jimmie Gardner

City of Prichard, Alabama

Prichard City Council Members

Former Mayors of the City of Prichard