PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The funeral service for former Prichard Mayor Ronald K. Davis is happening today.
The service will be held at noon at the Mt. Hebron Church Ministries at 2531 Berkley Ave. in Mobile, where the Rev. Joseph F. Johnson is pastor. The Rev. Christopher Williams, pastor of Yorktown Missionary Baptist Church, will officiate the service.
Public visitation will be held prior to the funeral, from 9 until 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Due to COVID-19 protocol for public health and safety, those attending the public visitation and funeral service must properly wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions can be made to the Ronald K. Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund via Cashapp $RKDMemorialFund.
Processional Route:
- Berkeley Avenue to left on Main Street
- Main Street to left on Prichard Lane
- Prichard Lane to left on Lovejoy Loop
- Left on Clark Avenue to left on Wilson Avenue
- Wilson Avenue to right on Prichard Lane
- Prichard Lane to right on Highway 45
- Highway 45 to left on Cheeseman Avenue
Funeral services and arrangements are entrusted to Small’s Mortuary.
