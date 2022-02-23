MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Nia Bradley, former Prichard Water Board manager, was arrested today and charged with aggravated theft by deception and first-degree theft.

Mobile County Metro Jail records show Bradley was booked into that facility during the noon hour.

Her attorney, Jason Darley, tells FOX10 News he negotiated her surrender this morning. Darley said he is actively working to have her released from jail on bond.