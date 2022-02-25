MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A routine bond hearing on Friday turned dramatic, with prosecutors revealing that an early-morning search of former Prichard water board operations manager Nia Bradley turned up evidence that she was planning to flee.

Mobile County District Judge George Hardesty granted a prosecution request to hold Bradley without bail. Defense attorney Jason Darley said he would appeal that decision to a circuit judge.

Bradley is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board. Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said the amount “absolutely” is well beyond that threshold.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Clay Rossi, who prosecutes white collar crimes, told the judge that law enforcement officers executing a search warrant at Bradley’s house this morning, found newly issued copies of her birth certificate, a newly issued passport in her husband’s name and unopened mail from the San Diego passport office.

“This leads us to believe Ms. Bradley is a flight risk,” he said.

Prosecutors said they would seek a warrant to open the passport mail. At Bradley’s house Friday morning, boxes from high-end retailers could be seen. The allegations against her involve charges she made to her utility credit card for purchases from retailers like Gucci, Victoria’s Secret and Louis Vuitton, as well as building materials that Rich said were not used at the utility.

Bradley, through her lawyer, has denied the allegations.

Darley argued his client is not a threat to the public or a risk to flee. He noted that Bradley is a lifelong Mobile County resident with deep ties to the community.

“These charges have captured a lot of interest,” he said. “But she’s presumed innocent. It’s a nonviolent offense. … It’s almost like they arrested the sheriff of Nottingham.”

Bradley turned herself in Wednesday on charges of first-degree theft by deception and aggravated theft by deception. The latter is a Class A felony – the same as murder – but carries a different punishment range. Instead of 10 years to life in prison, the Legislature set the prison range at five to 30 years in prison.

Lawmakers passed the law to target large, complex fraudulent schemes, such as the one financier Bernie Madoff ran.

“To my knowledge, this is the first time it’s being tested in the courts in the state of Alabama,” Rich told reporters after the hearing.

The water board initially placed Bradley in her role as operations manager as an independent contractor at a monthly compensation of $12,500 per month, or $150,000 over a full year. Other administrators also got monthly independent contractor gigs and use of corporate credit cards.

Critics contend the board at the time did that in order to bypass the Mobile County Personnel Board and avoid having to advertise the positions.

Rich said her office is investigating others, although no one else yet has been arrested. She said she was “incredulous” of Bradley’s behavior.

“The brazenness of her and the other people that we’re uncovering that are involved in this is just – it’s just brazen,” she said. “I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Darley has maintained that the board approved his client’s expenditure, sometimes in lieu of contractually obligated bonuses that it did not have cash on hand to pay.

As far as bail, Darley said his client is entitled to one. He said he never has seen a case in which a defendant charged with a nonviolent crime has been denied bail.

“We knew this investigation was coming,” he told reporters. “As far as search warrants, she didn’t run. She turned herself in. You know, we’ve cooperated to the extent that we can.”

Darley said problems in the Prichard water system date back long before Bradley’s tenure.

“You guys have seen the spreadsheets,” he said. “There’s a lot of names on them. … Is she a scapegoat? Yeah, at this point, she’s a scapegoat.”

Hardesty set Bradley’s arraignment for March 7, when she formally will answer to the charges.

Updated at 10:23 with additional information.