SEMMES Ala, (WALA) Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal accident on Highway 98 near Semmes.
Officials with ALEA have confirmed that four people lost their lives in the accident that happened around 4 a.m. Saturday. None of the victims have been identified. No other details of the accident have been released.
