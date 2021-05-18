BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) -- Four people, including the head football coach at Theodore High School, are facing an assault charge for a huge fight at a boat launch in Bayou La Batre that left several people injured.

Three young men were left bloodied and bruised after the alleged attack on Saturday, May 8.

On Tuesday, May 18, Bayou La Batre investigators filed misdemeanor third-degree assault charges against Wayne Eric Collier Sr, Wayne Eric Collier Jr, Shawn Jerome Collier, and Hayden Aaron Collier. Wayne Eric Collier Sr is the head coach of the Theodore football team.

According to investigators, there was an altercation between two groups on the west end of Dauphin Island. In the following hours, police said threats were sent to several people who were still on the island. One message said a group would be waiting for the others to arrive at the Bayou La Batre City Docks where he and others were waiting, investigators said.

Detectives said the boat arrived back at the docks that evening and the group on board was attacked by several people before the vessel reached land. Police said the victims were dragged off, beaten, and at least one person was held under the water. The injuries to the victims ranged from broken bones in the face to cuts and bruises to the head, face, and body.

Witnesses identified the attackers as Wayne Eric Collier Sr, Wayne Eric Collier Jr, Shawn Jerome Collier, and Hayden Aaron Collier.

The case was sent to the Mobile County District Attorney’s office for review last week. The lead investigator on the case in Bayou La Batre told FOX10 News the DA’s office declined felony charges and sent the case back to Bayou La Batre’s municipal court as a misdemeanor case.

A family member said one of the alleged victims in the Bayou La Batre fight is facing a charge for the incident on Dauphin Island.