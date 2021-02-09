MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said four people were shot Monday night on Pecan Street around 7 p.m.
Two victims, a young male and his mother, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, the other two males were transported by ambulance.
On Tuesday, February 9, 19-year-old Jaquarus Bradley was discharged from the hospital, arrested and charged with assault 1st degree (x2) and burglary 1st degree.
