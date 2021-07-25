MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- FOX 10 News is your Back to School Authority. Leading up to the start of school -- we'll be giving you important information and answering your questions about what to expect this year as students head back to the classroom.

What a difference a year makes. As students begin a new school year -- most will be back in the classroom for face to face learning. One thing not required on the school supply list this year -- face masks.

“Right now, unless government officials or a higher power come down and say, ‘this will be mandated,’ the things we get are suggestions and recommendations. Right now, we’re going to open up our doors. Masks will not be required," said Eddie Tyler, Superintendent of Baldwin County Public Schools.

While masks are not required -- both Baldwin County and Mobile County Public Schools are encouraging teachers, staff, and students to wear them.

"We are not requiring the masks be worn at this point -- but we are strongly recommending that mask be worn when we come back to school on August 11th," said Rena Philips, Mobile County Public Schools Spokesperson.

But as COVID cases are rising again across the country and the Delta variant tightens its grip -- there are growing concerns.

"I think they should wear face masks -- because it is such a small room and all of the kids are there and you don't know who -- they could be asymptomatic and you not even know... So I think they should wear the masks," said Artie Belser.

“I don’t think it will work for the little kids because they’re not going to keep a mask on, but I do think that it should be for high schoolers. I really do because they’re the ones that’s not taking the shots and so… and I don’t think you can trust the fact that people say that they had the shot," said Shewatha Yates-Gusler.

Alabama continues to have the lowest vaccination rate in the country with only 33 percent of the state's population fully vaccinated.

Tyler says their are options if parents are nervous -- students 12 and older can get the vaccine. They also have the option of virtual school if they meet the guidelines.

Meanwhile, school leaders are optimistic ahead of the new school year -- they also know the reality of COVID.

“We’re prepared, if something happens, to take action and we would do that in reverse order. As we came to last year, we would go back to restricting our campus. We’d go back to mask in place. We’d go back to possible digital learning," said Tyler.

"We learned a lot from last year... And we learned how to move from Plan A to Plan B to Plan C... So we have contingency plans in place. We are still working to finalize our official plans for the start of school. We will let parents know what that is as we many any changes," said Philips.

Both school systems will continue to social distance, sanitize, and contract trace. Philips says in some cases they will even continue to serve lunch in the classrooms if they don't think they can get the students out of the cafeteria fast enough to limit large crowds in one place.