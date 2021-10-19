MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It was an early start at Walsh Park as months of planning comes down to the final touches for the FOX 10 Playground Project.

Crews were on hand ready to move tons of mulch. Community volunteers there to help us cover and spread it around the playground.

"It's very hot -- perspiration is definitely there -- but it's worth it! Well worth it," said Zantavia Rogers, Coastal Alabama Nursing Student.

After hours of work -- we finally start to see the payoff. A few extra details before FOX 10's Lenise Ligon -- takes us live to the big reveal on FOX 10 News at 4 p.m.

Mayor Sandy Stimpon joined by all of the project sponsors and stakeholders -- had help cutting the ribbon.

"It's just an example of when you have an idea and you start sharing that idea and other people buy into it," said Mayor Stimpson. "And I challenge other businesses to do the same thing!"

And FOX 10 had no problem getting partners to buy in.

"When FOX 10 approached us -- it was a very easy yes! Like absolutely yes," said Brent Barkin, Shoe Station CEO.

Shoe Station, Palmer's Toyota Superstore, Palmer's Airport Hyundai, and EcoSouth Services, along with the Make an Impact Foundation and PlayPower, and the United Way of Southwest Alabama -- making it a real team effort.

"Absolutely -- it's all about the community and just being a part of it. Same here! Happy to work with FOX and the other partners in this project," said Jeff Claunch & Joe Burkel, Eco South Services.

"It's just very heartwarming to see all these children out here enjoying it... And already calling it their own," said Jill Chenoweth, United Way of Southwest Alabama Pres. & CEO.

What we've accomplished in a matter of months -- Shonnda Smith with Mobile Parks & Recreation says it would have taken them a minimum of two years.

"It's wonderful to see the kid's smiles. Drive by here any day and I'm pretty sure it's going to be just as packed as it is today," said Shonnda Smith, Mobile Parks and Recreation Senior Director.

"Private partnerships and public partnerships working together... This is what we get right here behind me -- happy kids, happy families, and a happy community," said CJ Small, Mobile City Council.

Monteen Lucky can hardly believe her eyes.

"It's so colorful. So beautiful. I'm just so excited -- I've been up and down the street and the block -- telling everyone -- today's the day! I needed a bell -- I'm a bell ringer," said Lucky.

She lives down the street and has worked for more than 20 years to get a playground.

"This is a passion for me... And I really wanted to see this in my lifetime! I'm so thanful. Thank you all again. So blessed," said Lucky.

Already hard at play -- the kids seem to like it too.

Girl: "I think it's good -- but the hardest thing for me is the monkey bars: Lee: Challenging? -- yeah!"

Lee: "What do you think about the playground? -- Boy: It's fun. Lee: What do you like best? -- Boy: I like the swings!

Boy: "It goes fast! And you can jump off of it! Lee: You look like you were going pretty high! -- Boy: Yeah."

From all of us at FOX 10 News -- we thank everyone who volunteered and made the FOX 10 Playground Project a success. We could not have done it without each and every one of you.