Here at FOX10 News, we've been honored to continue sharing messages of positivity and hope.
We are asking spiritual leaders in our communities to send in a word of encouragement. If you are a pastor, priest, rabbi or spiritual leader of any kind with a message you want to share, we want to hear from you!
Please message it to us on our FOX10 News Facebook page.
And remember to keep it no more than a minute!
We truly appreciate everyone who is helping us keep the faith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.