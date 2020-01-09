MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- When it comes to covering severe weather -- FOX 10 News has made a huge investment in making sure we give you the most accurate and up close look at the storms as they roll in.
In addition to our two StormTracker Trucks -- we now have a third SUV outfitted with cameras to help our crews show you what's going on as the weather moves in. With the weather patterns on the Gulf Coast -- these StormTracker vehicles stay very busy.
You may remember it was back in October -- Reporter Lee Peck and Photographer Daeshen Smith were in a StormTracker Truck off Highway 98 in Semmes when a tornado formed right in front of them forcing them to take cover in a nearby gas station.
Lee was able to capture the twister on his cell phone as it headed for Lott Road Mobile Home Park.
As we surveyed the extensive damage at the mobile home park -- everyone had a story.
"The cloud funneling -- it come across Lott Road tore the camper up ... It twisted it," said Nonnie Hines.
Fortunately -- everyone there had enough time to get the warning and take shelter. It's why FOX 10 News does what we do -- to keep you and your family safe.
"I was laying here on the floor. I knew that tree was coming up and when cracked through here... I said 'oh God help me.' That's all I could do," said James Lowe.
From tracking the storms out on in the field -- to our Breaking FOX 10 Storm Alerts -- when it comes to severe weather -- seconds can be the difference between life and death.
"We're just thanking God... It wasn't us here, the neighbors are okay. It took the roof off. I think I was in the path. I was in the main path. Everybody else has trees and windows busted but thankfully nobody was hurt," Margaret Musgrove.
Meanwhile, FOX 10 News plans to outfit more SUVs with cameras to help track the storms.
