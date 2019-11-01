MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The FOX10 Shred Event will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon at the FOX10 Studios at 1501 Satchel Paige Drive in Mobile. That's near McGowin Park and the Hank Aaron Stadium, under the FOX10 tower.
The Shred Events are popular, so as always there is a two-bag and 50-pound limit for documents to be shredded. No businesses.
The FOX10 Shred Event is sponsored by Gilmore Services, Navigator Credit Union and Greene & Phillips Injury Lawyers.
