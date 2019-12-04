MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We have so much to be thankful for this time of year. But, some of our Gulf Coast neighbors are struggling, and the holidays can be especially difficult. We are teaming up again with Volunteers of America for our 10 Caring Gifts program to help those in need, and you can join in from the comfort of your home!
For more information on 10 Caring Gifts, click here.
