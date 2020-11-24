MOBILE BAY, Ala. (WALA) - A stranded 30,000 pound sperm whale is still breathing and moving in Mobile Bay as it continues its struggle to survive in the shallow waters.
FOX10 News got a first hand look, from a distance, at the 35-foot-long whale Tuesday afternoon, after an ALEA helicopter spotted it around noon.
The Dauphin Island Sea Lab continues to monitor the mammal and is working to keep it comfortable. The whale likely entered Mobile Bay because it is unwell and in poor condition, scientists say.
"Right now we’re in about 3 to 4 feet of water so we’re right on the edge of the bay and this animal is not in its natural habitat," Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith said from his boat on Mobile Bay. "That’s why you even see parts of the whale exposed because the water is just above waist deep.”
The sea lab says its prepared to euthanize the whale if the need arises. Their team was on a boat near the whale Tuesday, with an ALEA boat next to them to keep other boaters away from the whale.
They are asking people to stay at least 500 yards from the whale if you see it.
