FOX10 Playground Project: Design for playground at Walsh Park in Mobile revealed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- After months of anticipation and planning, the design for the playground at Walsh Park in Mobile is finally revealed.

For the past few months, FOX10 has teamed up with local community partners to build a playground at Walsh Park in Mobile.

"This playground equipment is pretty much handicap accessible for many kids to really just enjoy, many kids of all ages it's beautiful it's colorful. It's a great thing for the Maysville community here," said CJ Small, Mobile City Councilman.

Back in July, FOX10 held "Dream Day," letting the kids who will be using the playground help create a blueprint for the build.

"We were here about a month ago just watching the kids sit down on table and put pencil to paper and design this," said Brent Barkin, Shoe Station President, and CEO, "the hope is kids play here as children and they come back as young adults and they come back with their own children someday".

Their "must-haves" of slides, swings, tunnels, and more came to life. The park now getting one step closer to helping children get quality time with family and keep them busy.

"I love to see kids and families out here having a good time together play. We have beautiful fall weather coming, so hopefully, the park will be ready pretty soon. It would be a great opportunity for these kids to get out and enjoy it," said Eff Claunch, EcoSouth Services President and CEO.

The playground is expected to be ready for play sometime in October.

The FOX10 playground project is a partnership with United Way of Southwest Alabama, Miracle Recreation Equipment, Hasley Recreation, and "Make an Impact." It's also being made possible by sponsors Eco-South Services, Shoe Station, and Palmer's Toyota Superstore Airport Hyundai.