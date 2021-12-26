MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Franklin Primary Health Center will hold a COVID-19 holiday vaccine day Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Vaccines will be given to those ages 5 and up. All three vaccines and boosters will be available.

The shots will be given from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin Medical Mall, 1303 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

No appointment is necessary.

For further information, contact 251-444-1188.