MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's "International Fraud Awareness Week." To help you avoid becoming a victim -- FOX 10 News has partnered with the Mobile County District Attorney's Office opening our fraud hotline.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. the phones never stopped ringing.
"Honestly -- at 4 o'clock -- we were receiving calls nonstop," said Nancy Manalangit, Mobile District Attorney's Office.
Answering those calls were employees and detectives with the Mobile County District Attorney's Office, Mobile Police, and Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris.
"My best advice to everybody is -- if it sounds too good to be true -- it probably is," said Chief Norris.
With the number of calls coming in -- scammers have clearly been busy. By far the majority of the calls Monday evening were dealing with social security scams.
"Every other call someone was saying that someone has called them from the Social Security Office asking for their number. The Social Security Office would never call you asking for you Social Security Number," said Manalangit.
Armed with the latest technology and hiding behind fake identities -- Chief Norris says these cases can be hard to prosecute. He says the public's best line of defense -- don't give out any personal information and look out for red flags.
"No government agency is ever going to ask you to do business over the phone. They are going to send you a certified letter through the mail and you can follow up as needed. That's why our best advice is right away -- hang up the phone -- because once you are 10 minutes into that phone call -- you are 10 minutes too late," said Norris. "If it's too late and you have become a victim -- call the authorities and report it and try to provide as much information as you can."
The information collected from the fraud hotline will be turned over to investigators. Meanwhile, the fraud hotline will be open again Tuesday and Wednesday (November 19th, 20th) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The number to call 251-378-3301.
