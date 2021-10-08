MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A local dentist is trying to spread clean smiles across the Gulf Coast with a Free Dental Day.

Dr. Sonya White, a dentist at White Smile Center in Mobile, along with her team, hopes to give a hundred people free dental treatment on Saturday.

"We're going to offer cleanings, fillings, and extractions and you know you don't have to have any prerequisite," said Dr. White, "obviously we need to make sure that you're healthy before you receive services, but if you come and you need the service, we're going to offer it and do it."

Two brothers arrived at the dental office Friday morning to make sure they knew where to go on the day of the event. Both of the gentlemen said they desperately need their teeth to be looked at and hope they are two of the hundred to be seen.

"I got some bad teeth that I need to get out of my mouth," said Bouce Stiles, "right now they're breaking off on me every time I eat and I don't like that."

Dr. White began helping those in need 20 years ago and even started her own non-profit, Dedicated Dentist Inc. two years ago, to continue helping communities.

"It feels good to me to help people, I didn't know how much it felt good until I did it myself."

An estimated 74 million Americans have no dental insurance coverage. According to a survey by CareQuest Institute for Oral Health, an estimated 6 million Americans lost their dental insurance during the pandemic.

Free Dental Care Day is Saturday, October 9th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Smile Center, located at 6309 Piccadilly Square Drive.

No insurance is needed -- this is a FREE event.

You must be at least 18 years old.

Everyone is asked to arrive early as it is first come-first served.

Everyone is also encouraged to bring food, blankets, chairs, and water as they may be outside for an extended period.

For more information visit click here or call 251-341-1500