MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Free dental care will be available to 100 area residents Saturday.
Dr. Sonya White and her team of professionals at White Smile Center Mobile will host the clinic's first free dental health event through Dedicated Dentist, Inc. The event will take place at White Smile Center Mobile, 6309 Piccadilly Square Drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The first 100 adults will be able to receive a free extraction, filling or cleaning. There will also be several hygienists, dental assistants and dentists donating their time and resources for the event.
Patients are asked to arrive early, as the event is a first come, first served basis. Patients are also encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and bring chairs, blankets, water or snacks, as they may be outside for an extended period of time.
