Dr. Sonya White, with White Smile Center in Mobile, will host a free dental care event on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

According to White Smile Center, a team of dental professionals will provide the first 100 adult patients with a free extraction, filling or cleaning. There will be several hygienists, dental assistants and dentists donating their time and resources to help make this event a success.

Organizers say the goal is to provide free dental care to as many residents in need as possible. The Dedicated Dentist Inc. event will donate thousands of dollars in free dental care and provide much needed relief to residents in the community.

White Smile Center Mobile is located at 6309 Piccadilly Square Drive. Patients are asked to arrive early, as the event is a first come first serve basis.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. and patients will be seen through 3p.m. that day. Patients are also encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, to bring chairs, blankets, water, snacks, etc. as they may be outside for an extended period of time.

This is the first event of this magnitude for White Smile Center and Dedicated Dentist, Inc. but they say it definitely will not be the last.

For more information visit https://www.dedicateddentistinc.com or call us at 251-341-1500.