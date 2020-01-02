Officials say Freeland Road in Grand Bay, between Pine Street and Dezauche Lane, will be closed from Monday, January 6, 2020, through Thursday, January 16, 2020.
They say contract work will be ongoing to install a new water line.
Motorists are asked to be cautious and to take alternate routes. Detour signs will be posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.