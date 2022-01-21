MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With those freezing temperatures hitting Mobile this morning, many folks in Downtown tried to stay warm.

A nice, hot cup of coffee, tea, or even some yummy hot chocolate is exactly what folks in Mobile needed Friday morning.

Many flocking to Serda's Downtown to warm up as temperatures dropped to freezing.

"It's cold and wet and miserable, it's January and everyone wants a pep up in their life."

A hot drink and a cozy atmosphere are a nice escape from the winter weather.

"We came because I love this coffee shop but it will definitely help with the warmth," said one couple.

In addition to that cup of joe, people shared their best ways to stay warm on a day like this.

"Just layering up, I don't have a hat but I wish I did. We're just going to keep moving around and drink some coffee."

While some tried to hide from the cold, one man we spoke to said the weather was perfect.

"Having lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for 20 years, I feel like I'm at home. I'm enjoying this wonderful weather."

Today is a small and fortunately infrequent reminder of just how cold it can get along the Gulf Coast.

"It is a wonderful day, the cold helps to bring out the warmth of the people of this great state, it's a good day."