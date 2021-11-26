Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- The City of Mobile Hosted “Friday Night Live” at Medal of Honor Park Friday night, where plenty still showed up for a live concert, despite dropping temperatures.
“I’m actually having a lot of fun,” said Sorren Sullivan, a 9-year-old attendee.
Attendees bundled in blankets to stay warm, while still enjoying the night out.
“I knew it’d be chilly, so I put on my coat and made sure the zipper works,” said Lewis Archer.
Some danced around to stay warm and were still excited for a fun night with family.
“We wanted to come out and support the city events and have some family fun,” said Alexis Archer.
Throughout December, the City of Mobile is hosting many more events.
Friday night, even the cold couldn’t keep people away. Some said it’s the perfect way to start the holiday season.
“Usually, the day after Thanksgiving kicks off the Christmas holiday to me, the holiday season,” said Lewis Archer.
For a full list of events for the remainder of the year, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.