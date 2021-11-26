Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- The City of Mobile Hosted “Friday Night Live” at Medal of Honor Park Friday night, where plenty still showed up for a live concert, despite dropping temperatures.

“I’m actually having a lot of fun,” said Sorren Sullivan, a 9-year-old attendee.

Attendees bundled in blankets to stay warm, while still enjoying the night out.

“I knew it’d be chilly, so I put on my coat and made sure the zipper works,” said Lewis Archer.

Some danced around to stay warm and were still excited for a fun night with family.

“We wanted to come out and support the city events and have some family fun,” said Alexis Archer.

Throughout December, the City of Mobile is hosting many more events.

Friday night, even the cold couldn’t keep people away. Some said it’s the perfect way to start the holiday season.

“Usually, the day after Thanksgiving kicks off the Christmas holiday to me, the holiday season,” said Lewis Archer.

For a full list of events for the remainder of the year, click here.