MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Two years after a double murder in West Mobile, two families are still searching for answers.
Friends and loved ones of Cornelius Taylor and Nelson Bedgood got together for a balloon release and vigil Wednesday night to mark the anniversary of their murders.
Cornelius and Nelson were murdered at a home on Claude Harris Drive on January 20th, 2019.
The killer still has not been caught.
“We need justice, it’s two years nothing has been solved yet,” said Nicole Bedgood. “All about justice.”
“The case is not closed, it’s just unsolved,” said Takeisha Taylor.
About two dozen friends and family showed up. The vigil was about remembering the two and reminding the public they are still searching for answers.
“We are still rooting for them and seeking justice daily,” Takeisha said.
Two years after Cornelius and Nelson were murdered, the families are hoping this year is when they can finally get the closure they desperately want.
“If you know anything we beg ask that you contact the police department,” said Lucille Dixon. “Somebody knows something so we are pleading with you to call the police department.”
