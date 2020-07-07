PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) -- Friends and family of Carl Nix Jr gathered Tuesday night in Prichard for a candlelight vigil.
Tuesday marked one month since Nix was last seen.
The family and friends gathering to raise awareness in an effort to bring him home and get some closure.
Mobile and Prichard police departments and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office have been searching for Nix.
If you know anything about where Nix might be, you are asked to call police.
