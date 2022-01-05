MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- “He made them feel like they were the most important person in the room,” said Jeff Jones.

"That’s how friends will remember Jay Weaver. The popular bass player was a member of the Mobile-based Christian group Big Daddy Weave. Jeff Jones first met Weaver in the late 90's when Big Daddy Weave opened for Jones’ former band.

“I just kept hearing about this guy and I had to meet him,” said Jones.

Jones soon joined Weaver's band, and it didn't take long for Weaver to make an impact on him.

“Jay would often listen, and he would sit back and think and he would speak calmly and it was always some incredible thing that I needed at that moment,” said Jones.

Jay battled numerous health issues over the years before contracting COVID-19. Those that knew him said he stayed positive the entire time. Weaver even went with the band to the university of mobile. The same place where the group got its start

“The beauty of Jay was he never lost his smile, his compassion," said University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett. "He was concerned about other people it seemed like more than himself.”

“With all the struggles he had with his health you could never tell. He was always focused on the positive and he was always focused on something good that happened,” added Jones.

It’s that positivity and his selflessness that will be remembered by the lives he touched. Both as a musician and a friend.

“I’ll remember Jay most as someone who took time for other people, and he would do anything he could to help them," said Jones. "The legacy that Jay left we have yet to see it and it will go on and on forever.”

Anyone wanting to donate to the family can do so here: https://www.redeemedfoundation.org/?fbclid=IwAR3TyR6Fnec87Wy1GqwMt-joj9rYA1jE6-RPgbjmeor0LSuQVERlT1H-v-c

You will need to write a comment with your donation that says whether you want your contribution to be designated for the family or for the Reedemed Foundation's Christian outreach ministry