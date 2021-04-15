MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A mother and her one-year-old son died in a crash on Moffett Road Wednesday night.

Mobile Police said a UPS driver lost control of his delivery van, crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into the victim's car. Investigators tell us the wet road was a factor.

Those killed were Deidreana Jasper -- known to her friends as Ariel -- and her son Noah, who would have been two years old in July.

"To know her was to love her," said best friend Alexis Smiley. "We were more like sisters."

When Ariel had little Noah -- she asked Alexis to be his godmother.

"She gave me one of my greatest blessings that I could ever ask for -- and that was Noah. Hearing him he was just starting to learn how to talk, he was walking. He learned how to say Mimi," said Alexis.

Taken away far too soon, their deaths don't seem fair.

"Right now I am just trying to be strong... And just hold my head up," said Alexis.

Alexis shared a video of her and Ariel singing and dancing from one of the last times they hung out together.

"We loved to sing. Me and her... That was our number one thing with each other. She loved praising God... That's her number one thing," recalled Alexis.

Always the strong one, they say Ariel's faith guided others.

"If you had one little thing that was bothering you or whatever she would always be the one that would be so happy to be like look it's going to be okay... You are going to get through this... God has got you," said Jazzmine Scott.

Ariel had just graduated from Faulkner University last year and was also branching out into makeup. So much ahead and so much left to do.

"Always tell each other that you love each other... Always no matter what -- always be there for each other," said Holley McCarroll.

The dark clouds hanging over the tragedy started to clear as they talked about the brighter days and happier times.

"I haven't seen the sunshine like this," said Alexis, "So, I feel like this definitely has to be her and Noah."

Guardian angels, whose dreams on Earth live on in their hearts.

"At least I know they are looking down and they are watching me... And there's nothing I wouldn't do for them. From this day forth -- everything I do is still dedicated to them -- it's still for them," said Alexis.