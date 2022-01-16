Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Temperatures felt extra frigid tonight, and it had everyone bundling up trying to stay warm.

Video was sent in from a viewer, Darius Bonner, which showed snow falling in Tensaw. Another video captured more flurries near Mt. Vernon, sent in by Joel Pike.

Meanwhile in Mobile, the Port City didn’t see the same weather, but frigid temperatures kept people bundled up.

"I didn't know how cold it was,” said Darrius Thornton. “I heard people talking about how cold it was. I said I’m going to come out here and walk around, just to see, and it is very cold."

Streets were empty with hard winds blowing.

Mobile natives are used to the fickle weather, warm one day and cold the next, and reminding everyone to pack on the layers.

"Bundle up, stay warm,” said Thornton. “Have your gloves on.”