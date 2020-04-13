MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Frontier Airlines announced Monday that it will be offering direct flights from the Mobile Downtown Airport to Orlando International Airport.
The seasonal service starts on Saturday, April 18. The Frontier website shows that the flights will run only on Saturdays.
According to the Colorado Sun, Frontier Airlines has decreased its total flight capacity by 90% and has cut several flight routes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry said, “As our lives return to normal, we feel that this destination will be a benefit to Baldwin and Mobile Counties and the surrounding area.”
The Mobile Downtown Airport opened in May 2019 with Frontier flights to Chicago and Denver. The seasonal Chicago flights ended in November, and the Denver flights ended in April 2020.
When Frontier announced it was ending the Denver flights, the airport authority said the airline was taking the opportunity to move flights from smaller markets into larger cities.
"We are pleased that Frontier is extending its air service in Mobile. This is good news for the Mobile Downtown Airport and good news for our citizens as it provides direct access to the Orlando market. Credit to the great working relationship between the City, the Mobile Airport Authority and Frontier,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.
Tickets to Orlando from Mobile are currently for sale at flyfrontier.com. The Frontier website shows that only three dates are currently available to book flights.
